Life in council

Coun. Steve Craig | Lower Sackville

September 12, 2016- 7:25am

On Aug. 3, I was a guest on the Sheldon MacLeod news talk radio show to talk about boat trailer access to Second Lake through Sackville Lakes Provincial Park.

To start, he asked a question I had not been asked before “how do you deal with all the balls you have to juggle in order to be an effective councillor?” The short answer is dedication and discipline. This article is a little different than what I’ve written in the past, in that it is intended to be informational, yet expressing my personal view on how I approach being an elected Halifax Regional Municipality councillor.

My responsibility as a HRM Councillor is to the people of District 15 Lower Sackville and the broader municipality. The simple authority I have is to cast one of seventeen votes on regional council, whose decisions can have an impact on more than 400,000 citizens, thousands of businesses and about four thousand HRM employees. This I take as a very serious commitment.

Councillors make high level decisions that deal with a wide range of services which impact on both the future of HRM and on the day to day lives of our citizens. Regional council has two employees: The Chief Administrative Officer, who implements those decisions and through his staff run the day to day operations; and the Auditor General who objectively examines operations. They are responsible to regional council.

One of the duties that a councillor has is to attend meetings. This includes being researched, read and otherwise prepared for and attending the various councils, committees, boards and commissions I was elected to. They are regional council, North West Community Council, Executive Standing Committee, Audit & Finance Standing Committee, Community Planning & Economic Standing Committee, Halifax Board of Police Commissioners, Destination Halifax board, Accessibility Advisory Committee, Investment Policy Advisory Committee. Unless there is a significant personal commitment, the above shapes my day and they are the first commitments – just about everything else gets scheduled around these obligations.

Timely access and communication is extremely important – Seven days a week, 365 days a year, I was elected by and to represent people and they ought to know what I am doing, be able to contact me and get a response. Communications are face-to-face, phone calls, email, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, text, etc. Virtually every day I use social media to let people know what I am going to do and have done. It is a good way to communicate information; however, for more “formal” HRM issues I will ask that official email be used.

Finally I do not shy away from engaging anyone about anything; however, it is always done with respect.

If you want to listen to the interview it can be heard at the 23:30 minute point in this link, http://pmd.news957.com/podcasts/atlantic_talk_shows/SMshow/2016.08.03-14…