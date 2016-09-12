Quick and easy quiche

JUSTINE GELEVAN | THE GOODIE GIRL

September 12, 2016- 7:24am

I recently whipped up a quick batch of these mini quiche on a Saturday morning and thought they’d be great to share as some people are looking for quick breakfast options now that school’s back in.

These took a total of 25 minutes from setting the oven to serving and were delicious little breakfast pies.

What I love about them is that they’re easy, a little different from the breakfast norm and are completely customizable! Don’t have bacon in the fridge, no problem! Want to use more veggies like peppers and tomato — go for it!

Everyone can make their own as they like it — sure to please people with these mini quiches!

BACON AND CHEESE MINI QUICHE

Adapted from the back of the Tenderflake Box

INGREDIENTS

¼ – ½ cup of crumbled bacon bits

2 green onions, finely sliced

2 Eggs, beaten

¼ cup blend cream or milk

salt & pepper

½ cup shredded cheese, your choice of type

1 package Tenderflake® Mini-Tart Shells

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375°F and Prepare your mini-tart shells as per package directions for unfilled tart shells – bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly.

Whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper, and green onions in a small bowl.

Pour the egg mixture into cooked and semi cooled mini-tart shells. Don’t fill them up too much because you still need room for the cheese and bacon.

Once filled, sprinkle the bacon and cheese over the egg mixture. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until quiche is set and pastry golden.

Justine Gelevan is passionate foodie with an eye for all things delicious. She is always trying new recipes and is eager to share her favourites. She keeps her kitchen stocked with the tastiest ingredients with the help of Atlantic Superstore and President’s Choice. Visit her blog for more at thegoodiegirl.ca.