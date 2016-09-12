Sip and nibble: Celebrating the best in wine and cheese

September 12, 2016

Whether you’re partial to the creaminess of a Brie, the nutty texture of a Comté, or the subtle kick of Dragon’s Breath Blue, you’ll find the cheese you’ve been craving at Pete’s Fine Foods. With more than 300 varieties from around the globe, their experts know how to sniff out top cheeses for every taste.

Pete’s Fine Foods brings in finds from small local farms, including Ran-Cher Acres in Alyesford, Holmestead Cheese in Nicholsville, and Knoydart Farms in Merigomish, crafters of organic cheese from Nova Scotian cows’ milk. One of the best-selling slices is the famous Dragon’s Breath blue from That Dutchman’s Cheese Farm in Economy, beloved nationwide for its fierce bite.

Travel the world through taste: Australian cheddar, Petit Basque and Fol Epi from France, or Oveja Negra (The Black Sheep), made in Spain from the milk of heritage breed black ewes. Classical international favourites are Parmigiano Reggiano, the crumbly-hard Italian cheese made from raw milk, and British Applewood Smoked Cheddar — a paprika-coated white cheese with a soft texture and a smoky finish.

Always stocked with unique product, Pete’s Fine Foods boasts the area’s largest selection of goat cheese and sheep cheeses, lactose-free and kosher options, and unusual selections like coconut Gouda, wine-brushed cheeses and cheese fudge.

For a true indulgence, nibble one of the most expensive cheeses on the market: Italian Boschetto al Tartufo. Ringing in at $96.98 per kilo, the fresh, semi-soft cheese is made from a blend of cow and sheep milk, and is infused with rare truffle shavings — giving it a distinctly earthy, pungent flavour you won’t soon forget.

Not sure what you’re in the mood for? Try before you buy! Ask for a taste before making a decision. Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or planning a platter for an event, the shop’s specialists are eager to share their favourites and recommend a wine or beer pairing.

Noses in the know won’t want to miss the upcoming Wine & Cheese Festival, sponsored by Luckett Vineyards. Shoppers can sample an array of exclusive products, enjoy a wine tasting, and try a giant sized tartiflette, a French Alps specialty. Cheese makers, connoisseurs and sommeliers will be on hand to answer questions and offer suggestions. The fromage festivities kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and run all day on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Pete’s Fine Foods in Bedford and Halifax.