Teaching kids to be kind

Gina Bell | East Coast Mommy

September 12, 2016- 7:25am

Parents are required to teach their kids a lot of things. We teach them their ABCs and 123s, we show them how to play sports, we encourage them to love artistic things and we guide them through social situations. And, of course, we need to teach children to be empathetic and kind. No wonder parents are so tired.

As with most life skills, the best way for parents to teach their children to be kind is to set a good example for them. It’s not always easy to model acceptance and kindness, but as parents, we should be aware that little eyes are always watching closely.

Keeping a dialogue open is also critical. Parents should talk to kids about how their actions affect other people in positive and negative ways. When talking to kids about the events in their lives, we need to look for opportunities to talk to them about how they can show kindness and compassion in various situations.

Another simple way to teach children to be kind is to let them do something to help others, and encourage and support their efforts. For example, several months ago my middle son started bringing a neighbor’s empty garbage can up her driveway after the weekly garbage collection. It’s a small thing, but it’s something he can easily do, and he feels proud of himself for doing it.

Children enjoy helping others, and they build confidence when they see the impact of their efforts. Each summer, my boys host a lemonade stand for charity. They make the signs, bake the cookies and greet the guests. Then, they take the money they raise and donate it to cystic fibrosis (a disease that their three-year-old cousin is inflicted with). It’s a very meaningful endeavor for my boys, and I hope their desire to ‘help’ will continue with them as they move through life.My children remind me that little efforts can make a big difference. They make the world a kinder place and I couldn’t be more proud.

Gina Bell is a writer, blogger and busy mom of three small boys.She has contributed to several blogs and major publications, including Disney’s Family Fun Magazine, Canadian Living and CBC Kids. Her blog, EastCoastMommy.com, is full of fantastic ideas for easy and inexpensive family fun.