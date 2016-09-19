Foxy Floozies celebrate prom at Sackville Lion’s Club

Carol Dobson

September 19, 2016- 6:08pm

The walls of the Sackville Lion’s Club were ringing with the sounds of the swinging sixties when 94 Red Hatters from all across the province gathered for an afternoon of dancing and dining.

“Last December, one of our members thought we should put on a formal evening,” said Sue Jennings, a member of Sackville’s Foxy Floozies chapter of the Red Hat Society. “We decided to make it a prom, with everyone coming dressed in either purple or red, or both. It’s amazing how everyone managed to find a prom dress, or a similar gown, in those shades.”

As with any prom, the sacred traditions were observed. There was an arch, decorated in red and purple, for the ladies to proceed through during the parade, there were the usual dances, including the chicken dance and a bunny hop, and a prom queen was selected. The whole hall was decked out with 50s and 60s era decorations – a throwback to the time when many of the Red Hatters would have had their own high school prom.

“Frank Cameron was our surprise guest,” Jennings says. “No one but the organizers knew he was coming. He spent the afternoon with us, judged the jive contest, and crowned the prom queen, Pat Barnes from Kingston.”

It was an all female affair — with only three men in attendance, Cameron, Donald Allan, the DJ, and the bartender.

“The Lionettes provided us with a fabulous roast beef dinner,” she says. “We also had door prizes and a draw for a quilt made for us by one of the Foxy Floozies, Regina Rogers.”

She says Allan made a wonderful selection of the music that was played for the event. It was hits from the ’50s and ’60s, with nothing later than 1969.

“This is the first time our club has planned this type of event,” she says. “Other clubs have and we decided that it was time for us to try. We started organizing just after Christmas and put the word out to clubs across the province and everyone who said they would attend, came.”

One of the highlights of the event was the opportunity to have pictures taken with the Foxy Floozy’s mascot, Foxy Floozy Vixen, a life-sized fox.

“We dressed her up and put her in a chair on the stage in the Lion’s Club,” Jennings says, “and the women could get their picture taken with her. We had other spots in the hall where pictures could be taken, just like a real prom, and we got a lot of positive feedback as a result.”

With one such successful event under their belt, Jennings says the Foxy Floozies are eagerly looking forward to the new hotel that’s being built in Sackville, so they can hold larger events.