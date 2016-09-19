Tips for voters heading to polls Oct. 15

Kyle MacKay

September 19, 2016- 6:09pm

As the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) gears up to head back to the polls on Oct. 15, there are a few things for new and current voters to keep in mind to ensure that their trip to the polling station goes a seamlessly as possible.

For new voters, the HRM has voter qualifications that need to be fulfilled prior to casting their ballot. To qualify to vote, you must be 18 years or older, and a Canadian citizen by the first advanced polling day in the election on Oct. 8.

Voters must be ordinarily residing in the province for the six months preceding the first advance polling day; and you must be a resident of the Halifax Regional Municipality prior to the first advanced polling day.

Once you’re qualified, there are a myriad of ways to cast your ballot. Traditionally, you can head into the polling station—a list of which can be found at votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/wheretovote — alternately you can vote online, or over the phone.

If you choose to vote over distance, first you have to ensure that you’re on the voters list as a registered voter. This is done simply by entering your name, date of birth, and address into the form found at votersearch.halifax.ca/hrm/onvoterslist; if you’re not on the voters list, you can register by calling the returning office at 1-902-490-VOTE (8683)

If the information is correct, and you’re a registered voter — you’re off and running. You can cast your ballot online or over the phone from Oct. 4 to 15. If you wish to cast your ballot in person, advanced polls are on October 4 and 11; with the official election date of Oct. 15.

Historically, and like most other Municipal Elections, the HRM has had low voter turnouts. In 2012, 36.99 per cent of eligible voters showed up to the polls. New this year to address that disparity is a campaign by the HRM called #HalifaxVotesBecause.

“One of the things that all levels of government is doing right now is trying to engage young people and get them to talk about and participate in democracy,” said Adam Richardson with the HRM.

“This year we’re holding a contest where people can tell us online with text, picture, or video why they’re voting this year. They simply make their submission on social media, followed by the hashtags #HalifaxVotesBecause and #Contest.”

Entrants to the contest can win prizes weekly; ranging from Moosehead game tickets, to Cineplex gift certificates.