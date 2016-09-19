Toastmaster member gives back to new arrivals, students

September 19, 2016- 6:11pm

Spirit-Ed Toastmasters received its official charter on Feb. 13, 1984. The club hasn’t looked back since.

Jim Murphy, club president, is passionate about what Toastmasters provides.

“It teaches many life skills than any other organization,” he says. “You not only learn but you also have a venue to practice, which is more important than any other aspect of learning.”

Murphy refers to an August cover of Toastmasters magazine in which Canada’s Speaker of the House, Halifax’s Geoff Regan, credited Toastmasters for helping him gain confidence in public speaking and developing meeting organization skills.

The club has a long list of awards and is continually evolving with a refreshing and diverse mix of established and newer members.

The club’s mission, Murphy explains, is to provide supportive and positive experience, empowering others to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in confidence and personal growth.

Baxter Crocker, a 27-year member of Toastmasters, is typical of the club members you will meet. He puts his Toastmasters mentoring experience to good use as a volunteer with Frontier College tutoring immigrants in English language skills. He finds the experience gained from the Toastmasters program helps him instill confidence in these new arrivals to Halifax.

When they become proficient in English Baxter always advises them to enter the Toastmasters program. He says he has seen how skills acquired through the program makes them stand out and be successful in the community.

Baxter also volunteers with Skills Nova Scotia and Skills Canada in their Public Speaking competitions. He helps chair and coach high school students. This comes naturally to him, since he is one of the many club members who enjoys mentoring new members.

“I love the coaching, tutoring and mentoring roles because of the reward of seeing people move out of the shadows of fear and uncertainty to become self-confident and assured when they face adverse situations in the workplace or community,” Baxter says, “the difference is a 180-degree turnaround, where people go from avoidance to seeking out opportunities to engage in work and community events.”

Spirit-Ed Toastmasters club meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. (September through June) in the Bayer’s Lake Industrial Park. For directions, visit spirited.toastmastersclubs.org/directions.html.

Jim Murphy states, “welcome is the first word a guest will hear when they visit Spirit-Ed Toastmasters.”

For more information, visit http://spirited.toastmastersclubs.org. Spirt-Ed is a part of Toastmasters International, a world leader in communication and leadership development with more than 345,000 members in 142 countries.