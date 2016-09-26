Ode to the Zamboni driver

JON CYR

September 26, 2016- 2:06pm

Most don’t appreciate a rink operator like a young boy does. To many he is just the Zamboni driver who is critical about the ice time they pay for and seems grumpy when the kids step onto the ice before the Zamboni doors are closed.

To those who didn’t get to know Eric Hodgson well enough, he seemed just that: cranky. However, if you take the time to understand him and get to know him, he actually has a very big heart. I only really came to know him better as my youngest boy would often take my hand and walk me down to the operator’s room during his brother and sister’s games and practices.

“See, Boni” is what my son would say with much excitement as he pulled me along under the stands at the Sackville Arena (Lake Recreational District Arena) on First Lake Drive in Lower Sackville.

Sometimes I would spend the entire hour talking with Hodgson, while my two older kids were on the ice. It wasn’t hard for me to see that, although Hodgson sometimes came across as a grumpy arena operator to most. He had a huge heart with a soft spot for the children.

Usually he was being criticized for enforcing the safety rules, and because we gave him that respect he would often allow Jaden to visit the “Olympia” (a.k.a. Zamboni) and would let him sit in the saddle of the machine. It became so routine that once we stepped foot in the arena, Jaden would automatically head to the operator’s room and ring the doorbell if he didn’t find Hodgson on route first. They had quite a bond and you could see the smile that each of them gave the other as they connected each and every time we visited the arena.

Before Hodgson became a rink operator, he spent many of his working years with Esso working aboard ships and vessels until IOL sold their fleet and he took an early retirement package. He would also be found volunteering many hours for Sackville Minor Hockey, as he followed his son, William (Will), up through the organization until he eventually found his place with the Sackville Jr. B Blazers as the equipment manager.

Hodgson dedicated many hours to the team and the arena and eventually began working at the arena alongside Richard Pye, who would quickly become one of his best friends. Hodgson built a bond with Pye and even taught him many things, including how to sign his own name. Their companionship was very special in that he would even show up to work on his off days to give Pye a hand or just to sit and have a coffee with him and keep him company.

In 2012, Pye passed and left Hodgson with an empty feeling as he struggled through his grief often being reminded of him every day as he went to work. The arena was not the same for Hodgson without his companion, and although he battled through the depression and grief, he decided to pack it in and retire from his role at the arena.

These days, Hodgson is enjoying his retirement in his hometown of Port Maitland, Yarmouth, where he spends his time volunteering with Port Maitland Fire Department, helping out in the community, walking his dog and enjoying his serenity.