Something unique for the lunchbox

CONTRIBUTED

September 26, 2016- 2:05pm

Fig, Cherry and Hemp Soda Bread

Stirring in dried fruit, such as the figs and cherries in this recipe, makes soda bread a particularly good match for cheese and an interesting change to a regular sandwich in kids’ or grown-ups’ lunchboxes.

Serves: 12

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Cool time: 30 minutes

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Per serving: 280 calories, fat 4.5 g, sodium 380 mg, carbohydrate 51 g, fibre 4 g, protein 10 g

INGREDIENTS

• 2-½ cups (625 mL) PC Organics All-Purpose Flour – Unbleached

• 1 cup (250 mL) PC Organics Whole Wheat Flour

• 2/3 cup (150 mL) PC Organics Quick Oats

• 1/3 cup (75 mL) PC Hemp Hearts Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds

• 2 tsp (10 mL) aniseed

• 1 tsp (5 mL) salt

• 1 tsp (5 mL) baking powder

• 1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

• 1-¾ cups (425 mL) buttermilk

• 1 large egg

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped PC Black Label Soft Dried Figs

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped PC Tart Montmorency Cherries Whole, Sweetened Dried Fruit

• 1 tsp (5 mL) PC Hemp Hearts Raw Shelled Hemp Seeds

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Whisk together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, oats, 1/3 cup (75 mL) hemp, aniseed, salt, baking powder and baking soda in large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk and egg in another bowl; pour over flour mixture and stir until ragged dough forms. Add figs and cherries; stir until well mixed.

3. Turn dough onto floured work surface; knead once or twice and form into a ball. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle top with 1 tsp (5 mL) hemp; press into dough, flattening into 7-inch (18 cm) round. Mark top with shallow 4-inch (10 cm) long “x” using sharp knife.

4. Bake 40 minutes or until bread is deep golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped on bottom. Let cool on rack 30 minutes before slicing.

Recipe source: www.pc.ca

Grilled Vegetable Quinoa Salad

This lemony quinoa salad recipe contains a veritable cornucopia of vegetables. It’s a great side to make when you’ve got the barbecue fired up — and you can use the leftovers next day for lunch wraps or a salad. Throw in some cooked chicken for a protein boost.

Serves: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Stand time: 5 minutes

Difficulty Level: Intermediate

Per serving: 180 calories, fat 5 g, sodium 420 mg, carbohydrates 30 g, fibre 5 g, protein 6 g

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pkg (225 g) PC Lemon Flavour & Chives Quinoa

• 2 ears corn, husks and silk discarded

• 1 sweet red pepper, halved, stemmed and seeded

• 1 medium red onion, sliced in 1/2-inch (1 cm) thick rounds

• 1 medium zucchini, ends trimmed, cut lengthwise in 1/2-inch (1 cm) thick slices

• 2 tbsp (25 mL) olive oil

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

• 1/2 tsp (2 mL) chipotle chili powder

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) chopped cilantro

• 1/2 cup (125 mL) PC Goat’s Milk Feta cheese

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat barbecue to medium-high heat. In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups (500 mL) water to a boil. Stir in quinoa and seasoning from pouch. Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 12 to 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed. Remove from heat; fluff with a fork. Set aside 2 cups (500 mL); save remainder for another use.

2. Place corn, red pepper, red onion and zucchini on a baking sheet. Brush with oil; sprinkle with salt and chipotle chili powder.

Place vegetables on grill. Grill red pepper, onion and zucchini uncovered 6 to 8 minutes, turning once halfway, or until tender-crisp and lightly charred. Grill corn uncovered 8 to 10 minutes, turning every few minutes, or until tender-crisp and lightly charred. Let vegetables cool 5 minutes.

3. Remove corn kernels from cobs; chop vegetables roughly. Stir together vegetables, quinoa and three-quarters of the green onion, cilantro and cheese.

Transfer to serving platter; garnish with remaining green onion, cilantro and cheese. If desired, squeeze a little lemon or lime juice over top.

Recipe source: pc.ca