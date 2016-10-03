Atlantic Heating and Cooling Systems an elite Fujitsu contractor

October 3, 2016- 3:37pm

Atlantic Heating and Cooling Systems Ltd. has been on a remarkable journey since it was created. It was established when the Atlantic Canadian owner realized there was a need for highly efficient heating to help home owners in the region. The head office was centrally located in Moncton, N.B., and as it opened up offices throughout the Maritimes it has hired local sales reps, local HVAC techs and local support teams to service and remain in their own communities.

While researching the many heating options that were available to bring to the region, Atlantic Heating and Cooling Systems Ltd. (AHCS) discovered the Fujitsu heat pumps with Fujitsu’s industry leading specifications and fantastic warranties. AHCS became an Elite Fujitsu Contractor which means their customers receive 12-year extended parts warranty on select Fujitsu Halcyon Systems to go with a 10-year warranty on labour from their completely insured and certified HVAC technicians keeping the warranties valid. They also meet a list of strict participation criteria of provincial and local compliances as well as licensing requirements that ensure consumer interests are protected.

Now AHCS is the largest Fujitsu dealer not just in the region, but in all of Canada. Chris Hopewell in the Nova Scotia office typifies what AHCS look for in its staff with his vast 24 years experience in the industry to his heavy involvement in his local community as a minor hockey coach for nearly 15 years and now coaching a Senior Men’s softball team out of East Hants. Since being with AHCS Chris has become the territory sales manager for mainland NS responsible for sales as well as scheduling and dispatching of jobs. Chris’s knowledge along with the install crew’s knowledge is a huge compliment to AHCS’s continued passion to help bring comfort and savings to the end user in Nova Scotia.