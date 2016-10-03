Bridgetown cycling competition The Time Trial Fiesta sees success

October 3, 2016- 3:36pm

The Time Trial Fiesta, a competitive cycling event sanctioned by Bicycle Nova Scotia and organized by Sean Duff of Lawrencetown, was held in Bridgetown on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The event consisted of three stages, each a different type of time trial: mountain or hill climb, team and individual. Unfortunately, the team and individual time trial stages were cancelled due to rain and high winds.

The hill climb stage started at Mountain Lea Lodge in Bridgetown and went up and over North Mountain to Shore Road in Hampton before returning to the summit for a total distance of 12 kilometres.

The fastest time belonged to Rob Klue of Halifax who managed the 410 metres of climbing, including sections exceeding 15 per cent grade, in only 25 minutes and 40 seconds, producing an average speed of 28 kilometres per hour. A Spanish-styled fiesta was held after the race in Jubilee Park where medals were awarded to the top three cyclists in seven different categories followed by several attendees who took a swing or two at a traditional piñata.

Medalists

Category A:

1. Rob Klue, Halifax

2. Zachary Steinman, Bedford

3. Ian Broscoe, Halifax

Category B:

1. Brad Rowter, Liverpool

2. Richard Lane,

New Caledonia

3. Josué Duff Arévalo,

Lawrencetown (West)

Category B Female:

1. Melissa Ross, Halifax

Category C:

1. Oliver Hill, Stillwater Lake

2. Jay Watson, Dartmouth

3. Andre Jarvis, Dartmouth

Category D:

1. Dimas Mateos Corral,

Halifax

2. Mike Knowlton, Halifax

3. Chris Fleming, Falmouth

Category Under 15:

1. Ty Bradley, Halifax

2. Luke Sullivan,

Hammonds Plains

Category Under 13:

1. Samuel Mateos-Gomez, Halifax